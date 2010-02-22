10 Must-Have Gadgets Of 2010

We know you’ve barely recovered from the Christmas shopping season but it’s never too soon to think about mom, dad or your favorite graduate. Here a few things that will top almost anyone’s wish list in 2010.

Sony Bravia LX900 3D TV

After seeing Avatar in 3D you’re itching to bring that experience home! Sony has the answer in the Bravia LX900. Available in sizes from 40 to 60 inches this HDTV will show 3D images with help from the RealD’s active shutter glasses. The set also comes with built in wi-fi so that you can stream content via the internet.

Applie iPad

Apple’s long-rumored tablet has arrived. Poised to take on netbooks and e-readers, this device is essentially a giant iPod touch. A 9.7-inch LED-backlit IPS display makes web browsing, watching movies or viewing photos a whole new experience.

Nexus One

With all of the curves of the iPhone but the guts of Smartphone Google’s Nexus One is what you’ll want to bring home to momma, not just have a one-night stand. With a 32GB-capable MicroSD slot, 3.7-inch AMOLED touchscreen, a 5 Megapixel camera and video capture at @20FPS you might not find time to make actual phone calls.

Powermat Charging pad

If you’re tired of tripping over all of the charging cables for your phone, Bluetooth, MP3 player, etc. Plug in the Powermat™ Portable Mat to wirelessly charge up to three Powermat™-enabled devices at the same time (plus another with a USB power port). This slim and sleek charging mat utilizes principles of magnetic induction to quickly and safely power up your different electronics and handhelds. But it will not make grilled cheese.

Motorola BackFlip

This phone literally backs that thing up with its innovative design. The keyboard is actually on the rear and flips over backwards for typing while facing the screen. Using the power of the Android mobile OS, users will be able to connect directly to Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, and the Google app collection (Gmail, Picasa, etc.) all from their home screen over AT&T’s 3G network.

Eclipse Touchmouse Wireless Mouse

The Eclipse touchmouse is an ergonomically shaped mouse that comes in brushed aluminum finish and adopts Bluetooth connectivity, the 1600dpi laser technology. Powered by a single AA battery, the mouse is compatible with Microsoft Windows 7, Vista and XP and is expected to be released later this year for $59.99 each.

BenQ Joybee GP1 Mini Projector

Carry a cinema in the palm of your hand with the BenQ Joybee GP1 Mini Projector ($500). Powered by a DLP display chip and BenQ’s 3LED backlighting technology, the Joybee GP1 offers a projected image up to 80 inches in size, with 858×600 resolution and a 2000:1 contrast ratio. Other features include VGA, component, and composite video inputs, a built-in USB reader, a built-in 2 Watt speaker, RCA and mini-jack audio inputs, and an included carrying case and remote.

Kodak Playsport

Finally an HD camera that can handle all of your hot tub adventures. This audacious little camera can plunge up to 10 ft under water and capture the entire experience in full 1080p HD. And you don’t need to worry about blurry footage when things get a little shaky. With built-in image stabilization, the KODAK PLAYSPORT will stay steady as a rock. From the waves, to the slopes, to the mud-soaked trails, this baby was made for the extremes.

Slingbox

Tired of grainy webrips of your favorite shows? With the Slingbox® SOLO take your TV with you on the road. Easily connect the Slingbox SOLO to practically any one of your home-theater devices and watch your standard-definition (SD) or high-definition (HD) TV shows, sporting events, or special programs on your computer or mobile phone* over the Internet from anywhere in the world.

DataTraveler 310 USB flash

Not even your slimmest portable hard drive can mess with this high-capacity USB Flash drive. Packing 256GB in your pocket you can keep all of those naughty pics and videos you’ve collected in one place and on your person at all times. Giggety-Giggety.

