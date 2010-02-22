Justin Combs’ Super Royal 16

I completely forgot they filmed Diddy’s son, Justin’s 16th birthday party for MTV’s Super Sweet Royal 16 show.

And it really dawned on me that Nicki Minaj probably did not attend as Justin’s date for free… which I guess allows her to add “Female Escort” to her resume (your mother must be so proud of you Nicki!)

Watch the MTV program here in all it’s royal f**kery below.

God help us all.