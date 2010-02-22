AUDIO: Ludacris “Sexting”

On this bonus track from Ludacris’ new album, Battle Of The Sexes, Luda gets his Tiger Woods on.

From the intro which resembles Tiger’ voicemail message to one of his jumpoffs, to the whole sex rehab thing, it sounds like Luda got inspired by Tiger’s little public relations debacle.

Not one of Luda’s best, and the Neptunes have done better.

It’s a fun little track that will not be on all versions of the album, but ultimately it’s pretty forgettable, and definitely not gonna end up on Luda’s forthcoming greatest hits album, Ludaversal.

RELATED: VIDEO: Ludacris & Nicki Minaj “My Chick Bad”

RELATED: Ludacris & Friends Line Up For “Battle”