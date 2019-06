Hailing from New Zealand, Electric Wire Hustle have been buzzing around the future soul underground for quite some time now.

Their debut album, Every Waking Hour, made TUD’s list of 15 Albums You Didn’t Hear In 2009 list.

Peep the video for their single “Perception” and dig on the way they flipped that Minnie Riperton sample… literally!

