NAACP Elects Roslyn M. Brock To Chair Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, NY – The NAACP named Roslyn Brock as Chair of the Board of Directors at its Annual Board Meeting on February 20 at the New York Hilton.

Brock, 44, became the youngest ever and fourth woman to serve as Chair of the NAACP’s Board of Directors. A highly qualified candidate, her NAACP resumé boasts more than 25 years of service to the NAACP in many capacities, including as a youth board member, Youth and College State Conference President, board member, and Vice Chair to the Board of Directors. Brock also created the annual NAACP Leadership 500 Summit, and has served as Chair of the Board Convention Planning Committee.

“As the NAACP ushers in a new generation, it is a great honor to be elected Chairman of the Board of this esteemed Association,” said NAACP Chairman Roslyn M. Brock. “We are blessed with the opportunity to lead the fight for civil and human rights into another century, and I am honored to help the NAACP issue the clarion call while ensuring the future legacy of this great organization.”

Read more here…

Also On The Urban Daily: