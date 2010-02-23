Mystikal Responds To Sex Tape Rumor

On February 16, 2010 MediaTakeOut.com posted that Mystikal had a new sex tape that he shot just before he was sentenced to 6 years in prison. They also reported that this sex tape was also the reason why the judge tagged a few more years onto Mystikal’s sentence. The liberated rapper gave Golden Trophy of Xplicitspit.com an exclusive to clear up this sex tape rumor and to let everybody know in his own words if the judge hit him with some extra years because of the porn movie.

“My music was sexy and sexual so it was a good look for me at the time…” -Mystikal