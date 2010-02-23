VIDEO PREMIERE: Kanye West’s “Coldest Winter”

Kanye West is still putting out videos from 808’s and Heartbreak and the latest is a tweak of the track, “Coldest Winter.”

Featuring what looks to be grim reapers chasing the White Witch from Narnia one could assume that Kanye came back from the dead after getting chopped up in the trunk and is back for revenge. Or that he fell asleep watching Lord Of The Rings.

I never thought I’d be so eager to hear Kanye rap. Where arrre you Yeeezy??

(props to Nahright)

KANYE WEST “Coldest Winter” Directed by: NABIL “ITUNES link below” from nabil elderkin on Vimeo.