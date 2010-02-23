Breakdancer’s Diamond Belt Buckle Causes $3K In Damages, Charged With Felony

A suburban New York teenager’s diamond belt buckle put him on the wrong side of the law when it caused $3,000 in damages to a hardwood floor during a house party.

Police in Erie County arrested a vacationing teenager who showed up intoxicated to a house party in Elma, NY, a small town east of Buffalo, and attempted to breakdance while wearing a diamond belt buckle. In the process, the teenager’s belt buckle severely damaged the hardwood floor. Police arrested the 18-year-old on a felony mischief charge and a misdemeanor trespassing charge.

