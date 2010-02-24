VIDEO: L.A. Reid Jets To Belize To Get Shyne’s Contract Signed

Chairman of the Island Def Jam Music Group, Antonio “L.A.” Reid, chartered a private jet and flew to Belize yesterday to get Shyne’s signature on a multi-million dollar recording contract.

UPDATE: NahRight got a hold of the television news report.

Reid spoke with Keith Swift of 7 News Belize shortly after the contract was signed:

“I am here because great people are worthy of travelling many many miles for it and I come here to say that your country is great and I hope you guys know that this is a great man from your country who deserves this kind of respect and who deserves this kind of support. So that is why we are here.”

Reid, a legendary producer in his own right, also told the media that he will be working with Shyne personally on the project, even hinting that he would be producing the project himself.

Shyne, who was released from prison last year and later deported to Belize, will record his third album in London, since he is unable to enter the United States.

“It is an honor and a pleasure, not just for me but for Belize. Chairman Reid is on the level of Berry Gordy, Clive Davis, the biggest music men in the history of music, and so to have a partnership with Gangland Records and Island/Def Jam is incredible for me.”

It’s unknown just how much Shyne’s contract is worth, as both Reid and Shyne did not comment on the matter. However, it’s rumored to be worth anywhere from $5 million to $10 million.

Shyne’s second album, Godfather Buried Alive, was released in 2004 by Def Jam while the rapper was in prison on attempted murder charges stemming from an incident at Club New York involving Jennifer Lopez and Diddy.

Here’s hoping no Def Jam staffers lose their jobs if the project doesn’t live up to Reid’s expectations!

