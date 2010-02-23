HUMOR: Aziz Ansari Is “Aaaaaaaangry”

Comedian Aziz Ansari’s is working on a mixtape based on his “Raaaaaaaaandy” character from the film Funny People with Dave Sitek from the band TV On The Radio and some of your favorite rappers are causing the mixtape to be delayed…

Listen to Raaaaaaaaandy’s hilarious “Aaaaaaaangry” rant where he calls out Mos Def, Clipse, Kanye West MF Doom, Dr. Dre, Kid Cudi, and more!

“WHERE ARE YOUR VERSES?!????!!!”

RELATED: HUMOR: Aziz Ansari Talks About His Night With Kanye West

RELATED: VIDEO PREMIERE: Kanye West’s “Coldest Winter”