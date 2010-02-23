Prince To Debut “Cause And Effect” On Friday

Prince is set to debut a brand new song, “Cause And Effect,” on Minneapolis radio on Friday, February 26th.

National Public Radio station The Current, 89.3 FM in Minneapolis will debut a brand new song from the legendary funk/rock/pop/soul/you-name-it musician this Friday at 7AM. It’s unknown whether or not the song is a single from a new album, or just a one-off.

From The Current’s website:

The song is called “Cause and Effect,” and it’s a rocker – filled with virtuosic guitar work, explosive drum breaks, a poppy chorus, trademark shrieks and whoops, some intriguing lyrics (“if I had the chance to do it all again / I wouldn’t change a thing except my next of kin”) and a call to mankind (“you need compassion”). Opening with Prince’s classic pop smarts, the last minute of the tune swerves into a propulsive minor key guitar/strings/drum workout like we haven’t heard from him in years.

We hope this song is better than the tune he penned for the Minnesota Vikings last month!

To tide you over until Friday, have a look at one of my favorite Prince performances EVER, from his 1986 birthday show in Detroit… This is why the man is known as one of the greatest live performers to ever hit the stage!

