50 Cent Shedding 60 Pounds For New Movie Role

50 Cent will drastically change his image for his new role in the upcoming movie Things Fall Apart, which is being produced through his Cheetah Vision Films.

The movie centers around 50 Cent’s character, a football star who is suffering from cancer during his senior year in college.

In order to accurately portray the role, 50 Cent will shed over 60 pounds from his muscular physique, which he has prominently displayed in numerous photographs and album covers.

“Fifty is in the process of losing 65 pounds” for the role,” the film’s co-producer, Randall Emmett told Daily Variety.

Mario Van Peebles has signed on to direct Things Fall Apart, which also stars Van Peebles, Lynn Whitfield, comedian Mike P and Steve Eastin.

