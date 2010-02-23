VIDEO: Ghostface Has A Role In New Disney Film????

Ghostface stopped by Shade 45 along with Method Man & Raekwon to talk to Angela Yee and promote the upcoming Wu Massacre album and talked about his cameo appearance in Disney’s forthcoming film When In Rome.

Ghostface appears in a party scene as a DJ in the upcoming “chick flick,” as Ghost calls it, starring Kristen Bell and Josh Duhamel.

“They wanted me to get in there. I didn’t really get paid for the s**t or nothing, but I just thought, just do it cause it’s Disney.”

Ghost also had some choice words to say about Def Jam Records…

Get ’em Ghost!

