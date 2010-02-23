Brother Of Hot Boys Member Turk Gunned Down

Turk, of the Cash Money Records group the Hot Boys recently sent out a message informing media outlets that his younger brother had been gunned down in New Orleans early this morning.

Turk, born Virgil Tab, says that his brother Ronald Smith was gunned down at 3am this morning. He is asking for those with the means to do so to send donations to his mother so that she can give him a proper burial.

Here is Turk’s message in full:

I’m reaching out to all of you who have influence on the hip hop community. At around 3am this morning my younger brother Ronald Smith was found gunned down behind a Daquri shop in New Orleans on Manhattan St. My little brother and I were as close as brothers can be and it hurts me to lose him at such a young age, but as a man I must be strong. I have been in jail now for over 6yrs and there’s not much I can do. My mother is mourning over the loss of her youngest child and over the fact that there is no insurance or funds to arrange the proper burial. I am asking for you to get the word out and to also help financially in any way you can. Any donations can be sent to me at the Shelby County Jail by Western Union and for those who know me personally funds can be given directly to my mother Ms. Pamela Smith. The Western Union information is as follows: Western Union Blue Quick Collect Form Pay to: SSC Code City: Cobra Cash, FL Account# 2M8115125virgil wetsern union can also be done over the phone call 1-800-325-6000 If you would like to write me please send to: Tab Virgil #8115125 201 Poplar 1A/12 Memphis, TN 38103 I would like to thank you all in advance for your prayers and support.

