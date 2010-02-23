CLOSE
VIDEO: Ludacris & Too $hort Give Props To A Tribe Called Quest

In interviews shot for Michael Rappaport’s upcoming documentary on A Tribe Called Quest, Beats Rhymes & Life, Ludacris & Too $hort talk about how the NYC legends influenced them.

Ludacris talks about Tribe’s influence on the new crop of MCs and himself:

Too $hort talks about the difference how A Tribe Called Quest picked up girls in songs and how he approached the same subject.

Find out more about Beats Rhymes & Life on the documentary’s official website!

