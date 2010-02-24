Waka Flocka Tells Method Man “Let Me Live”

I got some respect for Waka Flocka now. He might have no lyrics but at least he got one good hook (Olehdoit). The way he reacted to Meth’s comments was real classy. He could’ve been like “F Method Man and them old ass rappers for hating,” but he showed Method Man a lot of respect and handled the controversy with intelligence. That doesn’t mean I’m effin with the Brick Squad or down with all that Blood promoting they do, but I have a newfound respect for Mr. Flocka Flames.

