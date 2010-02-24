VIDEO: Fonzworth Bentley “Fireside Chat”

As Black History Month begins to draw to a close, Fonzworth Bentley invites all of you to sit for a little “Fireside Chat.”

Built around a complete jack of UK producer Quantic’s “So Long” from 2004, the Cool Outrageous Lover Of Uniquely Raw Style (I didn’t come up with that), reflects on the journey from the Civil Rights movement to present day.

Spotted at NahRight.

