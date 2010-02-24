UPDATE: Young Berg Denies Getting Pistol Whipped & Robbed Again

UPDATE:

Young Berg denies TMZ and MediaTakeOut’s claim that he got pistol whipped in this video:

——

Both Mediatakeout and TMZ are saying that Young Berg got robbed over the weeekend. Mediatakeout is saying that two of the assailants were women. Here’s there report.

Here’s what popped off. MediaTakeOut.com learned that on Saturday night, Young Berg was having a small get together at his home in the Hollywood Hills. That’s when, a group of 4 masked GOONS pushed in the house with GUNS OUT!!! The goons were described by MediaTakeOut.com’s snitch as TWO MEN and TWO WOMEN!!! And get this. Word is that the masked men were holding the rest of the people in the home hostage, while the WOMEN were the ones being violent – even going so far as to PISTOL WHIP Young Berg. The goons and goonettes got away with Young Berg’s chain and all his money. They also got into the pockets of every other person at the get together.

RELATED STORIES

Soulja Boy Shows Off Yung Berg’s Chain

Ski Mask Way: Top 10 Robbin Hood Anthems