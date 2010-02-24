CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentFilm

VIDEO: “The Karate Kid” Full Length Trailer

Leave a comment

I’ve been really skeptical about this remake of the classic 1984 film, The Karate Kid that stars Will Smith’s son Jaden and Jackie Chan from the day I first heard about it.

After seeing the new full-length trailer, I’m still pretty sketpical, but it doesn’t look to be as bad as I originally figured it would be.

They didn’t set out to remake movie shot for shot, character for character, but a lot of the plot points remain the same.

  • The Karate Kid is the new kid in town (or in this case, the country)
  • The maintenance man is the kid’s teacher
  • The teacher uses everyday actions to teach Kung Fu (not Karate!) to the kid.

I’m confused as to why Jackie Chan is teaching Kung Fu to Jaden Smith in a movie called The Karate Kid.  It may seem like a minor gripe, but Kung Fu is a Chinese martial art, and Karate was developed in Japan with a different technique.

It may be nitpicking, but I can already tell that there will be a backlash in the martial arts community over this!

RELATED: Jamie Foxx Confirms Wanda And Sheneneh Movie

RELATED: TRAILER: Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?

jackie chan , jaden smith

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close