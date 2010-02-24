VIDEO: “The Karate Kid” Full Length Trailer

I’ve been really skeptical about this remake of the classic 1984 film, The Karate Kid that stars Will Smith’s son Jaden and Jackie Chan from the day I first heard about it.

After seeing the new full-length trailer, I’m still pretty sketpical, but it doesn’t look to be as bad as I originally figured it would be.

They didn’t set out to remake movie shot for shot, character for character, but a lot of the plot points remain the same.

The Karate Kid is the new kid in town (or in this case, the country)

The maintenance man is the kid’s teacher

The teacher uses everyday actions to teach Kung Fu (not Karate!) to the kid.

I’m confused as to why Jackie Chan is teaching Kung Fu to Jaden Smith in a movie called The Karate Kid. It may seem like a minor gripe, but Kung Fu is a Chinese martial art, and Karate was developed in Japan with a different technique.

It may be nitpicking, but I can already tell that there will be a backlash in the martial arts community over this!

