VIDEO: Punches Thrown At Juelz Santana’s Birthday Bash

Juelz’s 27th birthday party on Monday night turned into a real birthday bash when a fight broke out after an unnamed club goer tried to sneak into the VIP area.

TMZ obtained video of the brutal fight that occurred while Juelz and celebrities such as Snoop Dogg, Lil’ Kim, and Ashanti partied.

Maino can be seen trying to help break up the fight.

