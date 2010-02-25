Remy Ma Getting Conjugal Visits Soon?

Remy Ma called all the way in from prison to speak on Nicki Minaj and the female rap game.

She claims she got in trouble a lot when she first got to prison and that she and Papoose will be “bucked naked” in about two weeks on their conjugal visit. We will definitely be seeing Remy within the next three years (so she says) and maybe a little Remy/Poose baby too!

Fat Joe never reached out either “he’s not really a stand-up guy.”

https://theurbandaily.cassiuslife.com/external/js/gallery/281977

Also On The Urban Daily: