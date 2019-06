Remember way back when Jigga signed both Rihanna and Teairra Marie?

Teairra had a break out hit “How To Make A Girl Feel” and Ri Ri was “Pon De Replay.” While everyone bet their money on the confident Miss Marie, the tables turned and Rihanna turned out to be the star. Long story short Teairra is till trying to make a comeback, are you buying it?

