Celebrity Kids That Do It Big!

Every now and then you come across a spoiled child that gets whatever he or she wants: an extra plate of food, extra candy, maybe to be picked up instead of lying down but these children of celebrities take it to another level. Maybe I’m hating but so what!

We love the thought of being able to give your child anything: plenty of love, toys and birthday parties to remember, but a Maybach? He can’t even drive! Diddy surprised Justin at his Super Sweet 16 with a $360,000 Maybach. The party and car were grand enough but then he had to get Nicki Minaj and diamonds too? Justin even has a restaurant named after him.

For all of those people who thought Daniel was Beyonce’s kid, you’re wrong, he is Solange’s. This kid has already made an appearance at the Grammys, starred in a Nintendo commercial with Beyonce (even though that’s his aunt-lol) and hangs with the likes of Jay-Z, Rihanna and Kanye West. Did I mention he’s adorable? He’s going to be killing the ladies any day now.

What 11-year-old black kid do you know that has starred in three blockbuster movies, filming two now and has been on the Disney channel and All Of Us. Jaden, son to Jada Pinkett and Will Smith has six award nominations and three award wins including an MTV movie award.

Aaron Reid is trying to cut off daddy’s allowance and become a young entrepreneur himself. He launched his own blog site- YEEC.org to promote and empower his young audience. Not only was his Sweet 16 the biggest bash of them all, he has Kanye West’s cell number on speed dial!

