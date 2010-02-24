Amber Rose Jacks Grace Jones’ Pose

No idea’s original, that’s for certain.

Kanye West just relaunched his blog at www.kanyewest.com and one of the first things you’ll see when you visit is a picture of his girlfriend, Amber Rose.

If her pose looks familiar to you, you’re probably over the age of 25.

She’s in the same pose as a famous Grace Jones picture from the early 80s.

So who rocked it better???

I gotta give the nod to Grace Jones who looks a bit more uhhh…. graceful in her pose.

Kudos to Amber for giving it a shot… she’s got a nice shape on her. I had no idea her thighs were like that, but I say Amber should hit up a few more yoga classes then try again.

What do you think???

And please, don’t let this turn into a light-skinned/dark-skinned debate in the comments. It’s 2010 fercryinoutloud!!!!!!! We off that!

