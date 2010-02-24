THE LEAK: Rah Digga “Warning Shots”

After spending awhile on hip-hop’s milk carton, Rah Digga is on her way back!

One of the few female emcees that actually can go toe to toe with her male counterparts (sorry N***i M***j), Nicki is firing some warning shots on this new song, appropriately titled “Warning Shots,” from her forthcoming album which I hear is going to be entirely produced by Nottz who has previously done beats for Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, Bilal, Little Brother, Scarface, The Game, Dwele, and M.O.P…. to name a few

This one makes me wanna drive a truck through walls!

Spotted at NahRight

RELATED: HOT OR NOT: Josie Stingray “Gotta Get It”

RELATED: Female Rappers Continue Decline In 2009