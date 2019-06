Not that anybody asked for it, but BBD is back with a brand new single.

Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie “The Real Estate Mogul” DeVoe have a brand new single out called “Hello.”

Umm…

Goodbye.

What do you think?

Is it hip-hop smoothed out with an R&B tip with a pop feel appeal to it?

Let us know in the comments!

RELATED: VIDEO: Dru Hill “Love MD”

RELATED: H-Town + Jodeci + Pretty Ricky = Worst Song Ever