Nicki Minaj Taking Her Time With Debut Album

Nicki Minaj is easily one of the most popular rappers out now, but instead of striking while the iron is hot, Nicki says she’s in no rush to release her debut album.

In an interview with MTV News, Nicki says that although she would like to release an album this year, she’s going to spend time getting audiences used to seeing female rappers again…

…because everyone’s forgotten all about Lil Kim by now, right Onika?

For her sake, I hope she doesn’t wait so long that she’s no longer relevant. We all know how quickly people write off the flavor of the month.

RELATED: VIDEO: Ludacris & Nicki Minaj “My Chick Bad”

RELATED: Nicki Minaj: “Wayne Doesn’t Deserve To Go To Jail”