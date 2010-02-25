Tracy Morgan & Jimmy Kimmel Want To Put A Baby In You

On last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jimmy premiered a brand new music video from Tracy Morgan.
The hilarious song and video, called “Impregn8ed” features Tracy and a heavily autotuned Jimmy Kimmel in the club trying to find women to impregnate.
I’m not making this up!
I say they hurry and get Lil’ Wayne for the remix. He knows a lil’ something about impregnating women.
Spotted at NahRight.com
