50 Cent Sued for Leaking Rick Ross Baby Mother Sex Tape

The mother of Rick Ross’ daughter is suing 50 Cent for disseminating her private sex tape over the internet last year.

Lastonia Leviston processed her complaint yesterday (February 24) in Manhattan, alleging that 50 Cent used the tape without her permission, and has caused her to suffer “emotional distress.”

Last March, 50 Cent posted the video on his affiliate site http://www.boobootv.com as a form of psychological warfare with then rival Rick Ross.

The Queens mogul edited the 13-minute sex tape to include himself under his short-lived Pimpin’ Curly persona. As Curly, he hurled insults at Ross and Leviston, identified in the clip as “Brooke.”

“Double R? Does that stand for Rick Ross in the middle of her motherfuckin’ chest man?! Oh this is cold blooded man. I told n***as I was the beast from the east man. They thought I was bullsh***ing. I ain’t bullshitting no more man. 1 minute and 30 seconds n***a. You see the tape. It only been on for 1 minute and 30 seconds,” Curly ridiculed. I want you to watch this on your tour bus Ricky. I want you to watch this on your motherf***ing tour bus Ricky. Now how the f**k you gonna say you a boss and you run a motherf**king crew and can’t even control your b**ches. Is this n***a licking on the Rick Ross tattoo? The n***a licking on the Ricky tattoo. Oooh s**t. Oooh man. Somebody need to make an announcement!”

The male participant’s face in the clip is blurred out and has never been identified. According to Leviston’s lawsuit, the tape was made in 2008.

