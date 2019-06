Two tracks from Erykah Badu’s New Amerykah Part 2: Return Of The Ankh were premiered on Gilles Peterson’s BBC radio show this week.

Listen to “Agitation” and “Don’t Be Long” produced by Shafiq Husayn of Sa-Ra Creative Partners, and Ta’Raach respectively.

New Amerykah Part 2: Return Of The Ankh hits stores on March 30th!

