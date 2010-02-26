Marvell Scott: “I’ll Be Vindicated Of Child Rape Charge”

Former WABC 7 sportscaster Marvell Scott pleaded not guilty to charges including statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl, with his lawyer claiming that he had been set up by a child prostitute and a pimp. Now Scott is speaking out, telling the Post, “I will definitely be vindicated in court. I have no doubt in my mind.”

According to prosecutors, two girls—ages 14 and 16—ran away from upstate New York and were out of cash when they met a pimp in Times Square. The pimp then allegedly made a deal with Scott for the two girls, and Scott took the girls to his apartment on West 47th Street, where he allegedly assaulted the younger one. But Scott says he only invited the girls to his home because “one of the girls was crying profusely. She was obviously in great distress. I’m, in the medical profession, for me if you stop on the street and see someone in distress, it is not uncommon to try and find out what is going on.”

