VIDEO:Does Don Cheadle Look Like Tim Meadows?

Actor Don Cheadle sat down with TV host Craig Ferguson to plug his new movie Brooklyn’s Finest.

During the interview he jokes about being mistaken for SNL’s Tim Meadows aka Leon Phelphs “The Ladies Man.”

“I was on a plane and the flight attendant gave me bottles of Courvoisier..” Don Cheadle

I personally don’t see it but tell me what you all think. Are they brothers from another mother? (props to Yardie for the video)

Don Cheadle in “Talk To Me”

Tim Meadows in “The Ladies Man”

