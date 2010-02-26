Juvenile Busted With Weed After Police Search House

New Orleans rapper and former Hot Boys member Juvenile was arrested earlier this afternoon after police found a small amount of marijuana in his home.

According to reports, a neighbor called police when they smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from a house on Livingston Avenue, in Arabi, St. Bernard Parish.

When police arrived at the house around 3:00 PM and knocked on the door, a producer for the rapper answered the door and a cloud of smoke rushed the officers.

According to reports, the producer, Leroy Edwards, refused to cooperate with police, who obtained a search warrant and later found a half an ounce of marijuana in the kitchen.

Juvenile claimed the drugs and both men were arrested. Both have posted bond.

