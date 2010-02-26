Celtics’ Marquis Daniels Gets An Iced Out Replica Of His Head

Boston Celtics’ guard/forward Marquis Daniels recently dropped an undisclosed sum of money on an iced out replica of his head.

According to the jeweler that made it, Jason of Beverly Hills, the piece required a 3-D laser imaging process and head weighs in at over 1300 grams of 14k gold. The flawless black, white and cognac diamonds encase a set of life-like porcelain eyes, similar to those used in the Madame Tussauds’ wax museum figures.

“OMG!” “Huh??” “Really??”

Spotted at BallerStatus

