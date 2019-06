Looks like Bobby V doesn’t need to be on DTP to get the same features as Ludacris.

On “Stilletos & T-Shirt” he teams up with Nicki Minaj over a Fat Boi beat. It’s the first single off his upcoming Fly On The Wall album. Is it hot or not? (spotted @YHTN)

Maybe it’s nostalgia but no song about T-Shirts will ever top this for me…