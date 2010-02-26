Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Chikezie Eze Arrested

Law enforcement sources have told TMZ that Chikezie Eze from American Idol was arrested at Neiman Marcus for identity theft.

Chikezie Eze was at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills when he allegedly tried to use “fraudulent means” — possibly a phony check or credit card — to purchase merchandise.

Chikezie was detained by store security until the Beverly Hills cops arrived. The singer was then taken to Bev Hills jail and booked on felony identity theft.

The singer has been released on $50,000 bail.

RELATED:

Dad Gets Son Kicked Off American Idol

“Pants On The Ground” Activist Survived Klan Shooting

Also On The Urban Daily: