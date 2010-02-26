Beyoncé Gets Annoyed During Interview With A.J. Calloway

If there are any topics that Beyoncé is probably tired of being asked about during interviews, it’s gotta be about planning a family with her husband, the break she’s supposed to be taking this year, and about her Sasha Fierce alter-ego.

Extra’s A.J. Calloway, formerly of BET’s 106 & Park asked about all three questions in an interview that probably resulted in him being taken off of Beyoncé & Jay’s Kwanzaa card list.

Watch as Beyoncé gets visibly and audibly annoyed by the questions!

Spotted at Rap-Up

