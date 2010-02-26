L.A. Reid Getting Fired From Def Jam?

The rumor mill has been buzzing quietly for awhile about this for awhile, but it looks like L.A. Reid may be getting fired from his position as Chairman and CEO of the Island Def Jam Music Group.

According to Bossip.com Antonio “L.A.” Reid may be getting the boot due to the below-expectation sales of Rihanna’s Rated R album, as well as the controversial seven-figure deal he recently made with Shyne.

Reid came to Island Def Jam in 2004 after spending several years at Arista Records.

If this does turn out to be true, Maybe L.A. can go back to drumming for his old band, The Deele…

