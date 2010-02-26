Gary Coleman Has Seizure During “Insider” Taping

2010 just hasn’t been Gary Coleman’s year.

After being rushed to the hospital in January for having a seizure, arrested for failure to appear in court, and blowing up at a host of “The Insider,” Coleman suffered yet another seizure while taping an episode of “The Insider” today.

According to TMZ, celebrity doctor Dr. Drew was with Coleman at the time as they both were participating in a panel discussion on the show. Dr. Drew helped Coleman until paramedics arrived.

Paramedics told TMZ that a male was transported from the studio at around 10:14 AM.

Get well soon Gary!

