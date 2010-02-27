The Boondocks Season 3 Coming May 2nd!

The Boondocks, the award-winning animated Adult Swim series based on Aaron McGruder’s comic strip by the same name, returns this spring for its third season.

After taking a two year hiatus, creative and executive producer McGruder announced on his twitterfeed (@aaronmcgruder) that the third season premiere of The Boondocks will air on Sunday, May 2nd at 11:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Adult Swim. The series, produced by Rebel Base in association with Sony Pictures Television, includes the vocal talents of Regina King (“Southland”) as Huey and Riley Freeman; John Witherspoon (“Friday After Next”) as Granddad; Gary Anthony Williams (“Boston Legal”) as Uncle Ruckus; Cedric Yarbrough (“Reno 911”) as Tom Dubois; Jill Talley (“American Dad”) as Sarah; and Gabby Soleil (“Johnson Family vacation”) as Jazmine.

RELATED:The Boondocks Season 3: Uncle Ruckus Takes A Brick To Obama’s Head

The show will return to the small screen continuing to provide the touchy, and oftentimes controversial, humor and situations for which the show has become infamous for. The third season will cover various topics that range from politics and mainstream media, to social norms and pop culture.

Also On The Urban Daily: