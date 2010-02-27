HOT OR NOT: Aloe Blacc “I Need A Dollar” (Theme From “How To Make It In America”)

Aloe Blacc got the biggest look of his career when his song “I Need A Dollar” was chosen as the theme song to the new HBO series How To Make It In America.

Aloe Blacc got his start with producer Exile when they formed the hip-hop group Emanon in the mid-90s. Aloe later went on to sign with Stones Throw records and put out an R&B album, Shine Through, in 2006.

How To Make It In America, which just premiered earlier this month and stars Kid Cudi, has been getting mixed reviews, but the theme song has been getting a lot of love.

What do you think??

