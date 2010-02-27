THE LEAK: Ja Rule & R. Kelly “Incredible”

Just the other day I was wondering where Ja Rule was, then I wake up today and stumble across a new song from the crooning thug rapper.

“Incredible” finds Ja reunited with R. Kelly on a song that would’ve probably ended his career back in the early 2000s if 50 Cent hadn’t already done it.

However, in 2010, 50’s singing just as much as Ja Rule ever did, so it’s safe for Ja to come back with a song like this one.

Will this put Ja back on top??

RELATED: Ja Rule In Court Over Gun; Faces 3 1/2 Years

RELATED: Ja Rule Explains Rock Vs. Hip-Hop Music