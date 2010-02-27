Who Grabbed A Handful Of Gabourey “Precious” Sidibe?

At the 41st Annual NAACP Image Awards held in Los Angeles at the Shrine Auditorium last night, Gabourey Sidibe got a big surprise when she went on stage to accept the Best Actress award for her portrayal of the title character in the film Precious.

Actor/Comedian Chris Rock surprised the young star by grabbing her butt as she approached the podium!

He may not be Justin Timberlake, but I’m sure Gabby wasn’t too mad!

