VIDEO: SNL Parody Of “We Are The World”

Last night the cast of Saturday Night Live took their turn at clowning the new “We Are The World.”
“We are the world…was good the first time/but this remake/was a big mistake…but well intentioned..”
(props to Yardie)
LYRICS
There comes a time (eh)
When we heed a certain call (eh)
and the world must come together as one
There were people singing
some famous but most not
a big swing that didn’t work at all
We Are The World
Was good the first time
But this remake
It was a big mistake
But well intentioned
It just seemed chaotic
And so disorganized
Most people wouldn’t take off their sunglasses. Hey!
This hurts again
Though good intentioned
Though hey, come on
I think I saw Vince Vaughn
And that’s Jeff Bridges
The host of the solos
Was cheaply autotuned
And the whole thing seemed to frighten Justin Bieber
Their strength was more
These people meant well
But tell me who
Is this weird dude
Right in the front row
There was someone’s baby
And a man who’s now in jail. Woah whoa whoa WHOA!
A guy who everyone hates
And Wyclef’s great yell!
Oooh and standing in the back
The icing on the cake
Next to Vince Vaughn
Could that be Farnsworth Bentley?
Yes we confirm
It’s Farnsworth Bentley
He was the fella
Who held the umbrella for P. Diddy
We were there I tell you
‘Twas like a glimpse of hell
If everyone in hell smelled like weed
We Are The World
Was good the first time
But this retake
Was like that bad remake
They did of Psycho
Which oh my God
That had Vince Vaughn too
It all make sense
It all makes sense
It all makes sense now
We Are The World
Was good the first time ….