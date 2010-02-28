Sunday Soul Sample: Wu-Tang “Dream” With Michael Jackson

The Wu-Tang Clan and RZA continue hip-hop’s love affair with the late, great Michael Jackson on their latest, “Our Dreams.”

Most music fans could pick out that it was the unmistakable voice of MJ on the new Rae, Ghost and Method Man song “Our Dreams” but a lot of folks didn’t know which song was being sampled.

RELATED:Video: Meth, Ghost & Rae – Our Dreams (Behind The Scenes)

RELATED: Hip-Hop Loved To Jack Jackson

Raekwon, Ghostface and Method Man, “Our Dreams”

So I did the Google work for you (ha, ha) and discovered that it was “We’re Almost There” from Forever, Michael released in 1975. It was written by Motown’s supermen the Holland Brothers (Eddie and Brian) of Holland–Dozier–Holland.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly Raekwon said he was shocked that the sample was actually cleared.

“I didn’t know that it could be cleared,” he says. “But I guess people look at it like anything to keep his legacy alive is a great thing… I heard it on the radio. I was like, ‘Well, maybe they threw it out because they couldn’t clear it and just said, you know what, let’s give it to the DJs to have fun with it.’ But it made it on the album. Shout out Def Jam for making it happen.”

Seeing as Alicia Keys covered it for Element Of Freedom they must have figured why not make some extra money?

Reakwon, Ghostface and Method Man’s “Wu-Massacre” album will (hopefully) be in stores March 30, 2010.

Also On The Urban Daily: