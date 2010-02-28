VIDEO: Estelle Gets Her “Freak” On In Blackface

Check out an exclusive behind the scenes look at the making of Estelle’s “FREAK” video featuring Kardinal Offishall.

It appears that the lovely Brit is out to shock her “American Boys” this time around, but maybe she didn’t get the memo that rocking Blackface is frowned upon State side?

In the clip she gives explanations for some of her other makeup in the video but doesn’t really get into why she chose this particular look:

Before I posted this I queried a few folks and asked them if I was overreacting and they all admitted it made them feel some kind of way.

What do you think? Is this just an example of pushing the artistic envelope, or is this offensive to you?

Speak on it!