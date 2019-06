Here are clips Lil Wayne’s upcoming Nino Brown: The Road to Rikers Pt. 1 captured by DJ Scoop Doo where he will be giving fans a look into his life as he prepares to do time in jail in just three days.

Part 1

Part 2