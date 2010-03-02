UPDATE: Guru Recovering After Surgery

From Allhiphop.com

(AllHipHop News) Gang Starr founding member rapper Guru is recovering from a successful surgery yesterday (March 1) , after suffering a massive heart attack over the weekend.

Sources close to Guru told AllHipHop.com that the rapper is doing “fine” and should make a full recovery, despite chatter on the Internet that the 43-year-old artist had died.

“Guru is alive and recovering from his surgery. Doctors are expecting a full recovery luckily,” a source told AllHipHop.com.

More information will be released to AllHipHop.com today (March 2) regarding Guru’s health condition.

Boston MC Guru of Gang Starr and Jazzmatazz fame is in a coma after suffering a cardiac arrest.

From Missinfo.tv

There were multiple reports today that Keith “Guru” Elam, from the legendary Gang Starr has suffered cardiac arrest and was currently in a coma. Sources have confirmed to me that yes, Guru is in a New York-area hospital after a cardiac episode. Fans, friends, and family are currently praying for the best as Guru undergoes surgery.

Guru was a founding member of the group Gang Starr and recorded several critically acclaimed albums with DJ Premier. No More Mister Nice Guy, Step In The Arena, Daily Operation, Hard To Earn, and Moment Of Truth are staples of most New York hip-hop fan’s CD collections.

In 1993, Guru released his first solo album, Jazzmatazz, Vol. 1. The album featured collaborations with Donald Byrd, N’Dea Davenport and Roy Ayers, while his second LP, Jazzmatazz, Vol. 2: The New Reality, featured Ramsey Lewis, Branford Marsalis and Jamiroquai.

In recent years he has released several projects with producer Solar including Version 7.0: The Street Scriptures and Guru 8.0 Lost & Found.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.

“Rap is an art you can’t own no loops/ it’s how you hook ’em up and the rhyme style troop…”-“Take It Personal”

“You Know My Steez”

“Dwyck”

“Watch What You Say”

“Trust Me”

