UPDATE: Trina Very Upset About Photo Leak, Wants FBI To Investigate

After speaking out against the whole leaking celebrity sex tape/nude pics phenomenon, a few nudie pics of Trina hit the internet!

How convenient right?

Video spotted at RapRadar.

Well, we won’t speculate about who’s responsible for the leak, but the guy who leaked them is making some crazy allegations about The Baddest B***h.

If you’re curious about Trina’s pics, wanna know what the guy who leaked the pics is saying about Trina, and you aren’t at work, head over to WorldStarHipHop.com and take a peek.

UPDATE:

Trina is understandably not happy about her photos being leaked. She spoke with MTV about the situation and says that she wants the FBI to get involved. She also explains the skin rash that appeared in some of the photos.

RELATED: GALLERY: Luda Has A Foursome With Nicki Minaj, Trina & Eve

RELATED: Trina Wants To Adopt A Haitian Child