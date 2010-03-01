RUMOR: Jadakiss And Crew Run Diddy Out Of Night Club

I thought they made up. Well mediatakeout is reporting that Jadakiss and his goons were ready to put their hands on Diddy but Diddy bounced.

Here’s what they had to say

MediaTakeOut.com learned that violence nearly popped off inside a Charlotte, NC club over the weekend. Here’s what happened. Diddy was scheduled to perform at the club. But when his security learned that rival rapper Jadakiss was inside the club, all heck broke loose. Word on the street is that Jada and his goons were prepared to put hands on Diddy. But that Diddy and his security ran for the hills before anything could happen.

